1964

The Americanization of Emily

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 26th, 1964

Studio

Filmways Pictures

During the build-up to D-Day in 1944, the British found their island hosting many thousands of American soldiers who were "oversexed, overpaid, and over here". That's Charlie Madison exactly; he knows all the angles to make life as smooth and risk-free as possible for himself. But things become complicated when he falls for an English woman, and his commanding officer's nervous breakdown leads to Charlie being sent on a senseless and dangerous mission.

Cast

Julie AndrewsEmily Barham
Melvyn DouglasAdm. William Jessup
James CoburnLt. Cmdr. Paul 'Bus' Cummings
Joyce GrenfellMrs. Barham
Edward BinnsAdm. Thomas Healy
Liz FraserSheila

View Full Cast >

Images