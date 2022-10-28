The Americanization of Emily

During the build-up to D-Day in 1944, the British found their island hosting many thousands of American soldiers who were "oversexed, overpaid, and over here". That's Charlie Madison exactly; he knows all the angles to make life as smooth and risk-free as possible for himself. But things become complicated when he falls for an English woman, and his commanding officer's nervous breakdown leads to Charlie being sent on a senseless and dangerous mission.
|Julie Andrews
|Emily Barham
|Melvyn Douglas
|Adm. William Jessup
|James Coburn
|Lt. Cmdr. Paul 'Bus' Cummings
|Joyce Grenfell
|Mrs. Barham
|Edward Binns
|Adm. Thomas Healy
|Liz Fraser
|Sheila
