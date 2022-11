Not Available

Davey's (Brendan Price) milk delivery job offers him scant excitement. But when a few of the lonely housewives, including the alluring Rita (Diana Dors), want him to deliver a little more than just pints of milk, Davey launches into a series of sexcapades that quickly get out of hand. Soon, he finds himself engaged to two women, dodging a local gangster who doesn't appreciate his "service" and fighting false rape charges in court.