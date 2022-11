Not Available

Tony Curtis plays the famed 18th century lover Giacomo Casanova in this hilarious film. Here's the twist: The famed romancer has become ... well, impotent, and is desperately trying to hide that fact. One of Casanova's strategies is to hire a look-alike (also played by Curtis) to uphold his reputation between the sheets -- but that plan ends up having several comical drawbacks. Co-stars Marisa Berenson, Hugh Griffith and Brit Ekland.