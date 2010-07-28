The Anatomy of Love

2010

Cassious is a hopelessly romantic college student seeking to find love and companionship with his best friend Jenesis. Jenesis is an emotionally scarred college girl who has outspokenly lost her faith in true love. Cassious is careful to not to spill his true feelings knowing her feelings regarding love and their friendship. Jenesis expresses her stern opinions of love in one of her college courses and winds up with a special assignment. Jenesis is challenged by her professor to document the opinions of at least 10 of her peers on the question "What is love?". Once she has documented her peers she is then to document her opinion after listening to her peers to see if her idea has changed. As Jenesis has done her whole life, she depends on Cassious to help her complete her learning and love. Cassious gets ribbed by his friends for following Jenesis around constantly and being her errand boy as she jumps from guy to guy and dismissed Cassious' obvious feelings... Written by Mason Younge