The Ancient City of Dan

Tel Dan National Park combines a lush nature reserve with a biblical archaeological experience. At the heart of the park is Tel Dan, the capital of the ancient northern kingdom. The Dan River, one of the sources of the Jordan, flows through the reserve, its water coming from the snow melt of nearby Mount Hermon. These natural advantages and its location on the main trade route from the Galilee to Damascus made Dan the most important city of the northern part of the Kingdom of Israel. After the death of Solomon the kingdom was divided and God entrusted Jeroboam with the government of the northern ten tribes (1 Kings 11:30-31). Although he was handed the kingdom, Jeroboam made two golden calves, and he said to Israel, It is too much for you to go up to Jerusalem; behold your gods, O Israel, that brought you up from the land of Egypt?