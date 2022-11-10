1971

The Andromeda Strain

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Release Date

March 11th, 1971

Studio

Universal Pictures

When virtually all of the residents of Piedmont, New Mexico, are found dead after the return to Earth of a space satellite, the head of the US Air Force's Project Scoop declares an emergency. A group of eminent scientists led by Dr. Jeremy Stone scramble to a secure laboratory and try to first isolate the life form while determining why two people from Piedmont - an old alcoholic and a six-month-old baby - survived. The scientists methodically study the alien life form unaware that it has already mutated and presents a far greater danger in the lab, which is equipped with a nuclear self-destruct device designed to prevent the escape of dangerous biological agents..

Cast

Arthur HillDr. Jeremy Stone
David WayneDr. Charles Dutton
James OlsonDr. Mark Hall
Kate ReidDr. Ruth Leavitt
Paula KellyKaren Anson
George MitchellJackson

