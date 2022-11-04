Not Available

The Angel of Pennsylvania Avenue

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    When an unemployed Detroit man is arrested for a crime he didn't commit, his three children is determined to get him out of jail in time for Christmas and they decide to enlist the help of "the most powerful man in the world" - President Hoover. En route to the White House, they meet an array of colorful characters.

    Cast

    		Diana ScarwidMrs. Annie Feagan
    		Robert UrichMr. Angus Feagan
    		Tegan MossBernice Feagan
    		Britt IrvinLilly Feagan
    		Alexander PollockJack Feagan
    		Tom HeatonBoxcar Louie

    View Full Cast >

    Images