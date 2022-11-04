The Angel of Pennsylvania Avenue

When an unemployed Detroit man is arrested for a crime he didn't commit, his three children is determined to get him out of jail in time for Christmas and they decide to enlist the help of "the most powerful man in the world" - President Hoover. En route to the White House, they meet an array of colorful characters.
|Diana Scarwid
|Mrs. Annie Feagan
|Robert Urich
|Mr. Angus Feagan
|Tegan Moss
|Bernice Feagan
|Britt Irvin
|Lilly Feagan
|Alexander Pollock
|Jack Feagan
|Tom Heaton
|Boxcar Louie
View Full Cast >