The Angels' Melancholia

Not Available

A dark secret connects Katze and Brauth, two middle aged men. Katze has the clue that his end is near. The two friends meet again after years to share their last days in the old house where everything happened a long time ago. With three girls they met on their way, the atmosphere begins to recur a second time. When Heinrich, and old artist, decides to attend after all, the friends have their last chance to renew and cut with the history and to settle an old score. In the melancholy of the near end, Katze passes again all the situations in his life. In the hour of death, he’s not alone anymore. His body is gone and his soul stays back in the same place where his destiny and fulfillment occurred.