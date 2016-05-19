The Angry Birds Movie

An island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds or almost entirely. In this paradise, Red, a bird with a temper problem, speedy Chuck, and the volatile Bomb have always been outsiders. But when the island is visited by mysterious green piggies, it’s up to these unlikely outcasts to figure out what the pigs are up to.
|Jason Sudeikis
|Red (voice)
|Josh Gad
|Chuck (voice)
|Danny McBride
|Bomb (voice)
|Maya Rudolph
|Matilda (voice)
|Bill Hader
|Leonard (voice)
|Peter Dinklage
|Mighty Eagle (voice)
