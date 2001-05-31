2001

The Animal

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 2001

Studio

Happy Madison Productions

When loser Marvin Mange is involved in a horrible car accident, he's brought back to life by a deranged scientist as half man and half animal. His newfound powers are awesome -- but their adverse side effects could take over his life. Now, Marvin must fight to control his crazy primal urges around his new squeeze, Rianna, and his rival, Sgt. Sisk, who both think he's one cool cat.

Cast

Colleen HaskellRianna
John C. McGinleySgt. Sisk
Ed AsnerChief Wilson
Guy TorryMiles
Adam SandlerTownie
Michael CatonDr. Wilder

Images