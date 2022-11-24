The Animal in Me

Not Available

Maggie Halliday (Colleen Brennan) romance novel write par excellence, has a very perverse and kinky mind. She also has an all-consuming need to play sex games ... to the limit! Successful, beautiful and passionate, Maggie competes with her daughter Pepper (Karen Summer) for Pepper's young and virile boyfriends ... especially when the handsome young Doctor Morgan (Jerry Butler) enters Pepper's life. This is a story of raging passions as mother and daugther vie for the men in their lives. Maggie's sex partner Travis (Greg Ruffner) is crude but he fulfills the wanton and lascivious desires of the "Animal in Her". Maggie's prim and proper secretary Glenda (Heather Wayne) is gradually seduced into interludes of depravity as are all who enter Maggie's world. Also featured in this soaring extravaganza of sensuality are from Penthouse Gina Valentino, Tom Byron, Peter North and Eugene Scott.