The Animated Adventures of Tom Sawyer

Join Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn on a series of exciting adventures that lead to mischief and mayhem wherever they go. No matter how hard they try, Tom and Huck just can't seem to stay out of trouble - but they have a lot of fun trying! They also learn some important lessons along the way.
|Ryan Slater
|Huckleberry Finn (voice)
|Kirsten Dunst
|Becky Thatcher (voice)
|Christopher Lloyd
|Judge Thatcher (voice)
|Jane Mortifee
|Aunt Polly (voice)
|Blu Mankuma
|Jim (voice)
|Jay Brazeau
|Muff Potter (voice)
