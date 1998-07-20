1998

The Animated Adventures of Tom Sawyer

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 1998

Studio

Not Available

Join Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn on a series of exciting adventures that lead to mischief and mayhem wherever they go. No matter how hard they try, Tom and Huck just can't seem to stay out of trouble - but they have a lot of fun trying! They also learn some important lessons along the way.

Cast

Ryan SlaterHuckleberry Finn (voice)
Kirsten DunstBecky Thatcher (voice)
Christopher LloydJudge Thatcher (voice)
Jane MortifeeAunt Polly (voice)
Blu MankumaJim (voice)
Jay BrazeauMuff Potter (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images