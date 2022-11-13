The Animated Poster

Not Available

Shows an old house in the background with one window with the shutters closed. A bill poster comes along and puts up a poster advertising a burlesque show. When his work is finished the picture of an actress in tights is seen on the building. The poster is so placed that when the shutters are opened, the head of the picture is cut off. An old maid in the house is annoyed by the noise made by the bill-poster and opens the shutters to remonstrate. When the shutters are opened the old maid's head appears in such a position as to make it seem that the head of the figure on the poster had come to life.