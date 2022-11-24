The Animation Show, Volume 1

Not Available

A collection of the best short, animated films from across the world curated by Mike Judge and Don Hertzfeldt. This collection contains the shorts: Welcome to the Show - by Don Hertzfeldt, Mt Head (Atama Yama) - by Koji Yamamura, Brother - by Adam Elliot, Parking - by Bill Plympton, The Adventures of Ricardo - by Corky Quakenbush, Moving Illustrations of Machines - by Jeremy Solterbeck, La Course A L'Abime - by Georges Schwizgebel, Billy's Balloon - by Don Hertzfeldt, Cousin - by Adam Elliot, Cathedral (Katedra) - by Tomek Baginski, Intermission in the 3rd Dimension - by Don Hertzfeldt, Fifty Percent Grey - by Ruari Robinson, Uncle - by Adam Elliot, Early Pencil Tests and Other Experiments - by Mike Judge, Aria - by Pjotr Sapegin, Bathtime in Clerkenwell - by Aleksy Budovski, The Rocks (Das Rad) - by Chris Stenner and Heidi Wittlinger, The End of the Show - by Don Hertzfeldt