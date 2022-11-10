Not Available

The Animatrix

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Silver Pictures

Straight from the creators of the groundbreaking Matrix trilogy, this collection of short animated films from the world's leading anime directors fuses computer graphics and Japanese anime to provide the background of the Matrix universe and the conflict between man and machines. The shorts include Final Flight of the Osiris, The Second Renaissance, Kid's Story, Program, World Record, Beyond, A Detective Story and Matriculated.

Cast

Keanu ReevesThomas "Neo" Anderson (Voice)
Carrie-Anne MossTrinity (voice)
Clayton WatsonKid (voice)
Pamela AdlonJue ("Final Flight of the Osiris") / Manabu ("Beyond") (voice)
Melinda ClarkeAlexa ("Matriculated") (voice)
John DiMaggioCrew Man ("Final Flight of the Osiris") / Kaiser ("Program") (voice)

