Not Available

Cid is dumped by his girlfriend on the evening of their 15th anniversary due to his failure to propose. One year later, Cid is still reeling from the break up & deals with the social stigmas of being in your 30's and single. In his struggle to find his identity outside of a relationship, Cid balances the influences of Myron and Shannon, a happy married couple, & Manolis, a devout anti-monogamist.