2001

The Anniversary Party

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 7th, 2001

Studio

Ghoulardi Film Company

While celebrating their reconciliation and six years of marriage, the American actress Sally Nash (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and the British novelist Joe Therrian (Alan Cumming) receive their close friends, some colleagues and their next door neighbors in a party. Under the effect of Ecstasy, revelations are disclosed and relationships deteriorate among the group.

Cast

Alan CummingJoe Therrian
Jennifer Jason LeighSally Therrian
John Benjamin HickeyJerry Adams
Parker PoseyJudy Adams
Phoebe CatesSophia Gold
Kevin KlineCal Gold

