The Anniversary Party

While celebrating their reconciliation and six years of marriage, the American actress Sally Nash (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and the British novelist Joe Therrian (Alan Cumming) receive their close friends, some colleagues and their next door neighbors in a party. Under the effect of Ecstasy, revelations are disclosed and relationships deteriorate among the group.
|Alan Cumming
|Joe Therrian
|Jennifer Jason Leigh
|Sally Therrian
|John Benjamin Hickey
|Jerry Adams
|Parker Posey
|Judy Adams
|Phoebe Cates
|Sophia Gold
|Kevin Kline
|Cal Gold
View Full Cast >