An anthology of several dozen titles that don’t quite fit into the mainstream of animated films. This three-DVD collection includes abstract films and ones made through the modification of photographs, as well as cartoons with unconventional visual styles. It features work by the leading artists in contemporary Polish art: Józef Robakowski and Jerzy Kalina, along with films by such world-class animators as Jan Lenica, Walerian Borowczyk, Zbigniew Rybczyński, and Jerzy Kucia.