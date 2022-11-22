Not Available

“The film traces the feelings of an woman living in a peasant’s house in Italy. She tries to establish a rhythm through every day routines such as eating, sleeping and washing. We see one of here childhood memories-an Alsatian dog licks a girl’s heel and rests its head between her legs- and a dream, in which she is standing naked I a pit which could be a grave. In addition we see a magnified symbolic version of her surroundings, particularly of insects. Shots of windows, doors and mirrors convey a sense of menace and introspection. Thanks to measured performance by Marion van Wijk, superb lighting, black and white photography and well balanced editing. The Ants is a highly compelling and evocative film." (A.de Ronde)