The Ape Woman

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films Concordia

The "Ape Woman" is Annie Girardot, completely covered with hair; the entrepreneur Tognazzi discovers her in a convent in Naples; he marries her (a condition imposed by the nuns) and begins exhibiting her to the public. He tries to sell her to a funny guy who insist on her virginity, but she is a little reluctant. After tasting success in Paris, she dies during childbirth. Tognazzi recovers her mummy from the museum of natural history and exhibits it in Naples. The subject looks a little camp, but the film is considered one of the most touching of Ferreri's.

Cast

Annie GirardotMaria
Achille MajeroniMajoroni
Filippo Pompa MarcelliBruno
Ermelinda De Felice
Elvira Paolini
Ugo Rossi

