The Apocalypse

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lube

It is 90 AD, and the Roman Empire is being run by the Emperor Domitian, who has declared himself to be God and ruler over heaven and earth. The Christians, who do not recognize his divinity, are a thorn in his side and he is having them cruelly persecuted. The small village in Asia Minor to which the aged apostle John has withdrawn is also attacked by Roman soldiers.

Cast

Benjamin SadlerValerius
Christian KohlundQuintus Maximus
Vittoria BelvedereIrene
Erol SanderIonicus
Ian DuncanDemetrius
Bruce PayneDomitian

