2007

The Apocalypse Code

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

Terrorist Jaffad Ben Zayidi steals four nuclear bombs from a sunken American submarine and hides them in four major cities throughout the world. The charges can be activated by an 11-digit code. Zayidi dies and his accomplice, nicknamed "The Executioner," is about to blow up the bombs. The Executioner is chased by FSB, whose agent Marie has previously infiltrated Zayidi's team.

Cast

Vincent PérezLui
Vladimir MenshovKharitonov
Oskar KucheraAnton
Aleksey SerebryakovSergey
Oleg ShtefankoMayk Khatchins
Sergey GazarovOligarkh

