The Apostate

Gonzalo Tamayo decides to give up Catholicism by nullifying his christening. Having an intimate relationship with his cousin Pilar since he was little and failing at school, he continues this abnormal life, rigidly maintaining his own vision. In Catholic community of Spain, his mother is concerned that he might be labeled as an apostate. While struggling for freedom, he recalls his deep past and faces the trauma of guilt and desire he finds there. It looks like nothing in his life is easy: his mother is ashamed of him, he's in love with his married cousin and has dismissed his religion—the worst taboo. The future looks grim. By showing how Gonzalo abandons Catholicism and becomes an apostate, judgment of the character is left on the viewer. Is he a social misfit or just a human being pursuing the basic human right of freedom? It sets off this film to use diverse music dependent on the scenes. (RHEE Soue-won)