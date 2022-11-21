The Appearance

Not Available

With Der Auftritt Farocki once again takes us into the world of advertising, following Image und Umsatz oder wie kann man einen Schuh darstellen? (1989). An advertising agency has to pitch a marketing concept to an optician's consortium, represented by the manager who is the first to see the campaign. The logo submitted, ‚Eyedentity', is examined from every angle: it must simultaneously express both the company's dynamism and its reliability! A fascinating, dispassionate glimpse behind closed doors, where every detail is dramatised to win that lucrative contract.