Not Available

The Appearance

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    With Der Auftritt Farocki once again takes us into the world of advertising, following Image und Umsatz oder wie kann man einen Schuh darstellen? (1989). An advertising agency has to pitch a marketing concept to an optician's consortium, represented by the manager who is the first to see the campaign. The logo submitted, ‚Eyedentity', is examined from every angle: it must simultaneously express both the company's dynamism and its reliability! A fascinating, dispassionate glimpse behind closed doors, where every detail is dramatised to win that lucrative contract.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images