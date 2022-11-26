Not Available

The Appendices: Part Ten - The Journey to Erebor

    "Summoning Smaug: The Last of the Fire-drakes" Documentary^ The Last and First Dragon Conversations with Smaug Into the Dragon's Lair "The Peoples and Denizens of Middle-earth" Documentaryº Beorn: The Shape-shifter The Spawn of Ungoliant The Men of Lake-town "Realms of the Third Age: From Beorn's House to Lake-town" Documentaryº Beorn's House Mirkwood Forest The Woodland Realm Lake-town "The Music of The Hobbit" Documentary^ Overture: Music of the Wilderland 1st Movement: The World of Men 2nd Movement: In the Halls of Erebor Creditsº

