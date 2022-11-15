Not Available

This rambling and slightly experimental drama attempts to pass itself off as "relevant" to the "youth revolution" of the 1960s. The story follows the attempts of a girl who has spent the last year living outside her native Switzerland to rekindle a former love affair. When her immature young friend fails to demonstrate the requisite interest, she takes up with someone the boy disapproves of. When the boy kicks the man, the man leaves both the boy and his erstwhile ex-girlfriend to their own devices. Interspersed with jokes, visual puns, and quasi-philosophical discussions, this description of the film is of necessity far more coherent than the real thing.