Television adaptation of F. Kárinthyho's story about how important it is to have a sense of home. The apricot jam symbolizes the home, family well-being, which the little boy Ferko, living with his parents in a Hungarian town of the 30's of the 20th century, desperately hopes for. A mother with an unfulfilled desire to become a famous pianist and a father with an even more distant dream to be a world-famous and wealthy writer to a son have no time or even a loving word. His loving companion is only Manci, who, however, leaves for misunderstanding with his lords. Ferko remains alone, disappointed and reluctant to accept the friendship of a new maid of Rózy. But he also has his great dream, and Róza will help him meet him.