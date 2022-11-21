The Αrchaeologist

Not Available

Georgia Karamitrou and her team have dedicated their lives in an attempt to protect the cultural and natural environment of the land. After 30 years of excavations and numerous important finds, Georgia faces one more “battle.” The Greek National Power Company is building a new dam in the region and Georgia has two months in which to salvage as much as possible from the archaeological dig which will be flooded during the construction process. Georgia makes a grand attempt to rescue what she can before it sinks and rests, forever lost, at the bottom of the lake, or, to be more precise, before it is sacrificed in the name of what we short-sightedly call “progress”...