The Archive

This film is created with traditional documentary techniques - it is compiled from archival documents that include audio recordings by David Drucker, son of the Russian Jews who escaped before the Revolution, and Susan, his daughter. Drucker suffered not during the Holocaust, but later during the McCarthy years, when he became a victim of the witch hunt and was suspected in collaboration with the communist regime, from which his family had run away. Together with Drucker, we witness the paradoxical paranoia that used to infect America in those days.