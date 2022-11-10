The Archivettes

Not Available

This inspiring film profiles the Lesbian Herstory Archives, a non-hierarchical, collectively-run archive that preserves the various expressions of lesbian identity, love, and solidarity. Scrappy and determined, a cross-generational team of women steward the collection from a cramped Manhattan apartment to a building of its own. As memory fades and members depart, the volunteer archivists contemplate the safeguarding and transmission of these invaluable materials — and the stories they document — to future generations.