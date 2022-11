Not Available

This was filmed between 29th April and 10th May 2011 in the Arctic, on the archipelago Lofoten in Norway. My favorite natural phenomenon is one I do not even know the name of, even after talking to meteorologists and astrophysicists I am none the wiser.What I am talking about I have decided to call The Arctic Light and it is a natural phenomenon occurring 2-4 weeks before you can see the Midnight Sun.