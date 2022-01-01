The Aristocrats - Boing, We'll Do It Live!

Not Available

Boing, We'll Do It Live! is the first live album of The Aristocrats, released on December 10, 2012. Footage and sound for this release were recorded in two concerts held at Alvas Showroom in Los Angeles, California. During those concerts the band played material from their debut album as well as songs from each band members' solo projects. The album was released on double-CD and DVD. The deluxe edition consists of both the DVD and the two CDs including two bonus tracks not featured on standard editions.