The Aristocrats - Culture Clash Live!

The rock/fusion power trio The Aristocrats featuring Guthrie Govan on guitar, Bryan Beller on bass, and Marco Minnemann on drums will release the live CD/DVD Culture Clash Live, on January 20, 2015. Captured in six different locations in five countries on three different continents during the band s 100+ show Culture Clash World Tour, it showcases The Aristocrats in full flight: Virtuosic, melodic, spontaneous, outrageous, and still having more fun than any group of world touring muzos has any right to have.