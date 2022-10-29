Not Available

A(r)men (The Arm) is a short film with references to the absurd expression of the film traditions from 30's and 40's, while it is set in a reality quite similar to our own. It is the story of a man who loses an arm, and the loss narrows his already limited contact with the outside world. By chance, or fate, he acquires a new arm which he first regards as a blessing, but he soon discovers it takes him on a journey to a world of experiences which, untill now, have been unknown to him.