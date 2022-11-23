The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace

Not Available

The Armed Man was commissioned by the Royal Armouries in the UK to mark the millennium year 2000. The CD achieved 'gold' sales and spent over 185 weeks in the UK classical charts. This DVD presents a live concert performance of Jenkins’ dramatic work against a backdrop of provocative video images. In 2000 a limited edition CD/DVD pack was released to commemorate the 2000th performance of the work. The Armed Man - The Call To Prayers (Adhaan) - Kyrie - Save Me From Bloody Men - Sanctus - Hymn Before Action - Charge! - Angry Flames - Torches - Agnus Dei - Now The Guns Have Stopped - Benedictus - Better Is Peace