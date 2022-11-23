Not Available

The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The Armed Man was commissioned by the Royal Armouries in the UK to mark the millennium year 2000. The CD achieved 'gold' sales and spent over 185 weeks in the UK classical charts. This DVD presents a live concert performance of Jenkins’ dramatic work against a backdrop of provocative video images. In 2000 a limited edition CD/DVD pack was released to commemorate the 2000th performance of the work. The Armed Man - The Call To Prayers (Adhaan) - Kyrie - Save Me From Bloody Men - Sanctus - Hymn Before Action - Charge! - Angry Flames - Torches - Agnus Dei - Now The Guns Have Stopped - Benedictus - Better Is Peace

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images