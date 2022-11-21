Not Available

The Armenian Americans captures the spirit of this amazing culture and its legacy of inspiration, achievement, perseverance, and survival. Personal recollections from three generations of proud Armenians – including tennis champion Andre Agassi, author Peter Balakian, actor Mike Connors, actor/writer Eric Bogosian, actress/writer Andrea Martin, NCAA basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, historians, musicians, politicians, religious leaders, and corporate executives – pay warm tribute and celebrate why there has never been a better time to be an Armenian American.