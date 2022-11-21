Not Available

The Armenian Americans

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    The Armenian Americans captures the spirit of this amazing culture and its legacy of inspiration, achievement, perseverance, and survival. Personal recollections from three generations of proud Armenians – including tennis champion Andre Agassi, author Peter Balakian, actor Mike Connors, actor/writer Eric Bogosian, actress/writer Andrea Martin, NCAA basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, historians, musicians, politicians, religious leaders, and corporate executives – pay warm tribute and celebrate why there has never been a better time to be an Armenian American.

