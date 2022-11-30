Not Available

The Arrival of Averill

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Neue Studio Film

In this highly symbolic political allegory, Averill is traveling through a troubled countryside amid rumors of war to visit his father. He reaches a train station in a city which is paralyzed by a transportation strike and is forced to take lodgings in a bizarre, unattractive town populated by seemingly malformed individuals. After a while, he begins to try to woo a much older woman, and symbolic images of entrapment, imprisonment and erotic enticement mark his adventures in this regard.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images