The Arrogant is a 1987 action-thriller directed, written, and produced by Philippe Blot. This film stars Gary Graham and Sylvia Kristel, Giovanni and Julie, as two strangers who meet on a desert highway. As they travel together, they encounter many strange situations that are often religious and/or sexual in nature. The uninhibited and arrogant Giovanni is usually the cause of most of these dilemmas they come across.