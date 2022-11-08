The Art and Science of Natural Plaster

Not Available

Educational documentary with author, teacher and craftsman Chris Magwood, sharing 20 years of experience in Natural Plasters. Plastering your home with natural materials is a remarkably empowering, rewarding and healthy experience, transforming your walls into beautiful centerpieces in your home! With this DVD, let us show you the tactile sights and sounds of natural plastering so that you will be able to use affordable, local and non-toxic materials to undertake any type of natural plastering project. Chapters • introduction to plaster • types of plaster • substrates • mixing • tools • trowels • body coat • finish coat • finishes • repair / maintenance