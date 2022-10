Not Available

An anime commissioned by The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan for short) for its "The Art of 10^64 -Understanding Vastness-" exhibition which ran from August 1, 2012 to April 15, 2013. This is an example about combinatorial explosion. "I want to demonstrate how amazing combinatorial explosion is! Please don't stop me!" Teacher and children tell you how difficult it is.