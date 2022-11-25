The Art Of Acid

Not Available

Mark McCloud is the world's leading collector Of LSD art. His 'Institute of Illegal Images' has over 30,000 framed hits of acid and traces the history of the drug's cultural influence through the unique art form used in its distribution - blotter art. After enduring and defeating aggressive prosecutions by law enforcement seeking to put him behind bars for life, Mark now appears to be more of a visionary than an outlaw and his museum has become a place of pilgrimage for believers in LSD's spiritual power.