2002

The Art of Action: Martial Arts in the Movies

  • Action
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 2002

Studio

Not Available

Hosted by Samuel L. Jackson, this in-depth documentary offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the history of the martial arts film -- from the genre's rebellious beginnings to high-flying modern epics. Jackson takes you through the best moments of 100 movies, including Charlie's Angels and Oscar winner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Interviews with martial arts film veterans Sammo Hung, John Woo and Ang Lee round out the video.

Cast

Jackie ChanHimself - Interviewee
Sammo HungHimself - Interviewee
Bruce LeeHimself - Interviewee (archive footage)
Bruce WillisHimself - Interviewee
Tom CruiseHimself
Steven SeagalHimself - Interviewee

View Full Cast >

Images