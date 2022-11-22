The Art of Breaking Up

Not Available

When a pragmatic city boy tries to make a life with his talented starving-artist boyfriend, passion is not enough to overcome the challenges of cohabiting. This is the story of Evan Parker and Alex Jordan’s struggle to have an honest relationship amidst the challenges of life, lust and love in the big city. Follow the boys as they try to reconcile the beauty of their idyllic mornings spent locked away together in an intense love affair with the gritty demands of the world outside their loft; a world that inspires Jordan to perfect his art yet threatens to destroy the one perfect thing he already has.