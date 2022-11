Not Available

Recorded between 1956 and 1966, this collection of rare telecasts features French flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal at work in a remarkable display of skill and artistry, highlighted by a masterful performance of Boccherini's Flute Concerto in D Major. Other pieces include Bach's Sonata in G Minor, Mozart's Concerto no. 1 in G Major and Concerto no. 2 in D Major, and Haydn's Concerto for Flute, Harpsichord and String Orchestra in F Major.