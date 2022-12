Not Available

Mexican paintings pack both a visual and narrative wallop with their often bright colors and inventive depictions of stories and events. This video traces the rich history of Mexican painting, from colonial works with a distinct Christian emphasis to modernist paintings of the 20th century. Profiled artists include colonial painter Baltasar de Echeve Orio, 19th century master Jose Maria Estrada, and the influential surrealist Frida Kahlo.