The Art of Moving

Daya Al-Taseh is an anti-IS satirical web series created by a group of Syrian video activists. They produce the episodes from their base in Gaziantep, Turkey. After receiving threats from IS supporters they leave to Istanbul with the aim to broadcast an improved topical-comedy show for Syrian TV. But obstacles keep arising in an already unstable situation, pressuring the group’s work and friendships. They are forced to make decisions about the future of their activism and the possibility of stable life in Istanbul, or elsewhere.