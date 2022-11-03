The Art of Peacemaking: The Gun Sculpture

Not Available

The Art of Peacemaking documents the creation of The Gun Sculpture, a large sculptural work and powerful anti-violence statement constructed from 7,000 assault rifles, land mines, handguns and grenades from Canada and around the world. Groups as diverse as the PLO, the Israeli Army, Sinn Fein, and the Loyalist UDP supported the project. This sculpture was created by Edmonton artists Sandra Bromley and Wallis Kendal to stimulate discussion on violence, victims and the desire for peace at home and around the world. It was exhibited at the Edmonton Art Gallery and then invited to Seoul, Korea for the 100th Anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize and to New York City for The United Nations Conference on the Illicit Trade in Small Arms.