Comprised of two outstanding live recitals, this program features the 'High Priestess Of Bach', pianist Rosalyn Tureck playing some of the best works at the Teatro Colon in Argentina and the Teatro il Sistina in Italy. Bach's "Adagio in G major," and "Chromatic fantasy & Fuge in D minor," are included along with Schubert's "Moments Musicaux, No. 3 in F minor," and Brahms' "Variations and Fuge on a Theme by Handel".