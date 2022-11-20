The Art of Success

Not Available

In the old days, things were different. Art, too. It assembled and passed on human experience and knowledge. But in today's Denmark, something else is wanted from art. It has to experiment and break new ground. It is almost a political requirement. The more conventional the politics, the harsher the politically correct requirements for the artist. Sliced up, rotting pigs are not enough anymore! Art must move on. But how can the poor artist surpass his predecessors and become a success?