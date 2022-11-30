Not Available

Steve Lawler is one of the UK’s most long-standing and well-respected DJs. ‘The Art of the DJ’ is the story of Steve’s rise to the forefront of UK underground dance music and an 80-minute journey into a career that has spanned over two decades in the music industry. With help from peers such as Carl Cox, Darren Hughes, Danny Whittle, James Todd, and Ben Turner, and through Steve’s friends and family, we discover the path leading to Steve Lawler’s status as one of the most truly influential DJs of our time.