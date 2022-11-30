Not Available

The Art Of The DJ

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Steve Lawler is one of the UK’s most long-standing and well-respected DJs. ‘The Art of the DJ’ is the story of Steve’s rise to the forefront of UK underground dance music and an 80-minute journey into a career that has spanned over two decades in the music industry. With help from peers such as Carl Cox, Darren Hughes, Danny Whittle, James Todd, and Ben Turner, and through Steve’s friends and family, we discover the path leading to Steve Lawler’s status as one of the most truly influential DJs of our time.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images